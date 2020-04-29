Coronavirus silence isn't golden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I cannot begin to express how disappointed I am in the local political leaders of this city, county, and state. By words or silence, they affirmed the governor’s extension of a one-size-fits-all statewide stay-at-home order.

On April 23, the day the extension was announced, there were 12 counties in Illinois with 35,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the other 90 had 1,652 cases. And of those 90 counties, all had 100 or fewer cases and 51 of those counties had 10 or fewer cases. Those numbers alone should at least compel our leaders to request that the governor justify the one-size-fits-all extension.

Can businesses in the 51 counties open with basic social distancing, sterilization, and hygiene measures? Should they be forced to wear masks?

In McLean County, as of April 23, there were 86 confirmed cases, only eight active cases, and the county has been on a downward trend of new daily cases and active cases since April 7. So why is the governor applying the same measures to McLean County as the Chicago area with 33,565 confirmed cases?