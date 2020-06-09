Current issues tied to Trump's leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Representatives LaHood, Davis and Kinzinger:

Why have you failed in the promise to uphold and protect the Constitution as you swore to do?

Trump has challenged the basic ideals and institutions of this country and the Constitution in many ways.

His security officer pleaded guilty, but Trump's urging his AG Barr to drop the charges, while Flynn’s transcript with Kislyak shows treasonous acts by Flynn.

Trump has purged the inspectors general who were tasked with oversight of his administration.

He has ordered investigations of his political opponents.

He is setting the stage for not stepping down from office should he lose by declaring the election a fraud over to many absentee votes.

Recently Americans were exercising their First Amendment rights of peaceful protest outside the White House, they were gassed, hit, and flash banged to clear a path for the president to walk to a church that he has never attended, he then took out a bible that he has never opened, let alone read. For a photo op, to look tough, the bible was a prop for his religious right.

Authoritarianism often comes veiled in religion.