Democrat policies weaken public safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Democrat party and corrupt noise media now tolerate and enable Marxist-led domestic terrorist groups across the country. These anarchists care nothing about racial justice, but instead want to create turmoil by demonizing all police officers. Defunding-abolish efforts in major cities where Democrats are afraid to confront and condemn violent mobs only encourage more criminal activity.

They are emboldened to burn police stations, threaten citizens, vandalize and destroy businesses while cowardly mayors and councils handcuff their cops. Virginia’s governor even wants to lower the assault of an officer from a felony to misdemeanor. Retirements and resignations are rising at an alarming pace and soon no one will enter law enforcement.

Any elected official not allowing police to defend themselves from attacks or arrest rioting protesters should be recalled by voters. Chicago’s lightweight mayor has done virtually nothing to halt our nation’s highest crime and murder rate. While the city was recently looted and children being shot down daily, she blames COVID-19. Mayor-less New York City condones demonstrators hitting cops with buckets of water, now it’s throwing bricks and exploding bottles. Officers have been assassinated sitting in their squad cars, and street gangs are running wild.