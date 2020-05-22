Dems point fingers, should work together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently, a writer criticized President Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and said he suggested it was a hoax. It was a sarcastic reference to the Russia collusion hoax which has since been blown up by recent revelations of declassified documents. The president did not "... [dismiss] the entire Pandemic Response Team ...." It was combined into a new directorate which is stronger because of commingled related expertise.

When COVID-19 broke out in Wuhan in December 2019, the Chinese government locked down domestic travel into and out of Wuhan while continuing to allow international flights. The CCP ordered its embassies to buy up all the PPE equipment they could find and ship it back to China ASAP while lying to the world, along with the World Health Organization, about the seriousness of the pandemic in Wuhan.

As more accurate information leaked out of China, the CDC issued a China travel alert on Jan. 6, 2020. President Trump formed the Coronavirus Task Force on Jan. 29. Two days later, HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued a public health emergency and President Trump banned incoming flights from China. He was immediately labeled "racist" and "xenophobic."