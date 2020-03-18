DeWitt board should vote down permit

Throughout recent zoning hearings, I listened intently to supporters and those in opposition of constructing an industrial wind complex in DeWitt County. There is no replacement for witnessing testimony first-hand. You hear a presenter’s tone of voice, see their non-verbal communication and view visual aids.

Only three county board members were consistently present for hearings. They realized how important this issue is, how 599-foot towers will affect families living in the footprint, and how safety is at risk for residents. Thank you to those board members who respected citizens by attending!

How can a county board member not present at hearings make an informed decision or represent the best interest of the county and yet fail to invest time attending informational hearings? I believe hearing testimony would have led any attendee to conclude that supporters spoke on grounds of financial gain and failed to present reliable research. One would have heard 14 speakers in support and 68 in opposition. One would have watched Tradewind dance around answers to questions and demonstrate untrustworthiness.