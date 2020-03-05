DeWitt County Board
Letters to the editor

If you had a heart condition, would you choose an experienced cardiologist or a medical student? If you had taken bankruptcy and received excellent guidance which returned you to the right course, would you go to a less experienced person for a second opinion?

Within the last decade, one county board had leaders who failed to balance a budget, who disbanded committees, and who raided our contingency fund regularly, creating a million-dollar deficit, left a disaster in their wake.

We were lucky enough to have a group of bipartisan leaders who were willing to put in the hard work necessary to return the county to a better condition. Why would we choose unproven options rather than rely on choices with documented track records?

Vote for Ritter, Wickenhauser, and Newberg on March 17. Return them to the DeWitt County Board to continue the work that they have done so well.

Kim Spencer, Clinton

