There is an excellent candidate running for a position on the DeWitt County Board from District C. Megan Myers is an intelligent and thoughtful person who has leadership qualities and an abundance of experience serving on boards that enrich the lives of Dewitt County residents, including the 4-H Foundation Board, and the Clinton Community Educational Foundation. I urge you to vote on March 17 and help elect Megan Myers to the DeWitt County Board.
Patrick Ryan, Farmer City