Disappointed with Pritzker actions

Letters to the editor

I am disappointed in our governor's excuses for his "shortcomings" in taking care of our state in which he was elected to serve. This is United States. It is made up of individually governed states. Get it? "Get to work, or get out of the way."

OK, one more thing. Hope you all saw the quote on page A3 of the Pantagraph by Eleanor Roosevelt. It was paraphrased, but worth printing in its entirety. "You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. . . Do the thing you think you cannot do."

Laural Kutash, Normal

