District 87 deserves round of applause

I have lived in Bloomington most all my life, have taught at Bloomington High School for 24 years. May 22 was the last attendance day of the 2019-2020 school year. Not the usual end, but still certainly a day to be excited, thankful, and reflective.

This past semester I have witnessed our school, district, and entire community living the civic mission we teach and model for our students. The D87 administration looked after the well-being of students, families, teachers, and all staff, as if they had a plan book which had been prepared months in advance. All the supporting departments — custodial, food service, building and maintenance, technology, community outreach, all teachers, counselors, and paraprofessionals — consistently went above any outlined assignments or requests. Community agencies and businesses pitched in. Parents and guardians did double-duty. Students adapted and persevered.

No — not the usual end to our school year, but I am grateful that in the spring of 2020, I was here in District 87, in Bloomington.

Anne Brady Besler,

Bloomington

