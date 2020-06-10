Divisive atmosphere simplifies issues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let’s just look at one volatile issue in the news today, that of removing statues of Confederate leaders from communities.

The argument for removing them is that we should not celebrate those who fought for slavery. But, by removing the statues, we also destroy evidence of our shameful past.

There is also an argument for keeping the statues but placing signs in front of them which acknowledge our disgraceful history. The statue might even be taken down and left on its side with an appropriate comment displayed.

The current divisive atmosphere, fueled not only by our ad-hominem-attacker-in-chief but also by the media, oversimplifies complex issues, casting reasonable citizens into rigid categories, good or bad, racist or not. A new incendiary theme, “silence is violence,” promotes the view that those of us who don’t take to the streets in protest are bigoted enablers. This does not help the goal of peaceful coexistence.

Marty Seigel, Bloomington

