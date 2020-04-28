Do us a favor: Follow CDC rules
0 comments

Do us a favor: Follow CDC rules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

In response to “True Christians don’t fear pandemic” (April 22), I would like to say that although there are among us those who believe that '‘the coronavirus is part of God’s wrath,’' the God of my understanding is not a wrath-filled, vengeful being who sends forth pandemics to teach us a lesson.

We should fear this virus because it has killed over 53,000 in the US and 1,850,000 worldwide. It is estimated that half of those in the U.S. who have died have died in nursing homes, unable to be comforted by their family. No one can convince me that an all-loving God would inflict this kind of pain on such vulnerable people.

When I see people walking in stores without a mask and ignoring the six-foot guideline, I question why they would choose to behave so irresponsibly. Is it because they put all their faith in their God and believe that because they “are true Christians” that they will be spared? Is it because they have such great faith and thus feel no need to behave responsibly to the clerks or other shoppers?

As for me, I see the love of God in those who are caring for people made sick by the virus, those first responders who put themselves in danger to care for others, those who are packing food bags to help feed the children who are hungry. Please folks, do us all a favor and follow the CDC guidelines.

Mary Campbell, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Use of insults not leadership
Letters

Use of insults not leadership

I would like to disagree respectfully with Dale Strassheim's assessment in his letter to the editor in March 27 of Donald Trump's approach on …

Socialism not answer to trouble
Letters

Socialism not answer to trouble

Ours is the best country in the world with freedom, economic opportunity, our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. No other country on earth e…

Biden taking advantage of virus
Letters

Biden taking advantage of virus

Joe Biden has never told the truth in his entire political life. When the swine flu spread across America during the Obama administration, Bid…

We need prayers, not politics
Letters

We need prayers, not politics

As everyone knows by now, we are living in a world of crisis. The majority have never been in this situation, and I hope we never are in one a…

Work together to stop pandemic
Letters

Work together to stop pandemic

The president and his supporters do not appreciate that this virus is an aggressive enemy – searching for a home in your lungs to deprive you …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News