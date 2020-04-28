Do us a favor: Follow CDC rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to “True Christians don’t fear pandemic” (April 22), I would like to say that although there are among us those who believe that '‘the coronavirus is part of God’s wrath,’' the God of my understanding is not a wrath-filled, vengeful being who sends forth pandemics to teach us a lesson.

We should fear this virus because it has killed over 53,000 in the US and 1,850,000 worldwide. It is estimated that half of those in the U.S. who have died have died in nursing homes, unable to be comforted by their family. No one can convince me that an all-loving God would inflict this kind of pain on such vulnerable people.

When I see people walking in stores without a mask and ignoring the six-foot guideline, I question why they would choose to behave so irresponsibly. Is it because they put all their faith in their God and believe that because they “are true Christians” that they will be spared? Is it because they have such great faith and thus feel no need to behave responsibly to the clerks or other shoppers?

As for me, I see the love of God in those who are caring for people made sick by the virus, those first responders who put themselves in danger to care for others, those who are packing food bags to help feed the children who are hungry. Please folks, do us all a favor and follow the CDC guidelines.

Mary Campbell, Normal

