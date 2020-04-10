Doctors, hospitals commend Pritzker

Every day he faces tough choices and he is clearly making decisions with the interests of Illinoisans in mind. Our governor is also taking the time to listen to the experts. A good example was his recent executive order extending civil liability protection to health professionals and hospitals during this crisis. The Illinois State Medical Society and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association jointly asked his office to issue this order. It did not take long for our conversations with the governor’s office to lead to much-needed protections for front-line health care workers. We thank the governor for his leadership.