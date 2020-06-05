Does anyone know what's going on?
Does anyone know what's going on?

Letters to the editor

Widespread congressional measures have been taken to address the calamity of the COVID-19 virus. Mitigation efforts against this threat nearly crippled the best economic scenario of our time, resulting in more than 20 million citizens being put out of work and unemployment rising to double digits. A national program of rescue was sensible.

An alarming boondoggle of epic proportions, however, resulted. Unneeded generosity even went to universities that already had billion-dollar endowments. The first congressional bailout bill totaled 850 pages and a later proposed bill would total 1,815 pages as money went spraying everywhere. The national spigot didn't seem to have an "off" valve.

In reading of these trillion dollar totals, my comprehension equilibrium wobbled. I surely want to support national stability and can understand the nation's attempt to help the needy (and those who were made needy) by the "closing" of the economy. Yet, I am in the dark as to how congressional legislation of such length comes into being. Who decides to include the pork (for each congressional district) on items unrelated to the economic need due to stringent mitigation?

And who, in these instances, decided not to hold hearings? In fact, who reviews/negotiates the 850- and 1,815-page tomes of such outlandish magnitude? Do our legislative representatives even know what's in these bills? How could they? Who has the time to read them? Who are these phantom bureaucrats designing these massive expenditures?

Sincerely, I ask, Does anyone know what is going on?

Transparency, where have you gone?

Perry Klopfenstein, Gridley

