Does God allow Satan to bring evil to us?

In the Old Testament of the Holy Bible, there is the Book of Job. The male character is Job, who is a man of God. He walks with God. He is a very wealthy man with a blessed family. Everything in his life was going fine.

Satan came to God and said Job would curse you if things in Job's life changed. God allowed Satan to bring evil in Job's life. God told Satan he could do anything but kill Job. Job's life was to be spared.

First, all of Job's livestock was taken away by neighboring tribes. All of a sudden Job found himself in poverty. Job had a large amount of livestock, which in those days presented wealth.

Second, all of Job's 10 children were killed by a terrible storm that caused the building to fall on them. Job had 7 sons and 3 daughters. His family was all gone in his life in one moment.

Third, Job became covered with sores all over his body. If you ever had boils, you know how painful boils can be. After all these events in his life, Job was so depressed that he cursed the day he was born. Job's wife even told Job to curse God so his torment would leave him.