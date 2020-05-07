Don't allow fear to control you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Quandry: How do you create widespread fear among 300 million U.S. citizens about a virus and persuade the nation’s leaders to institute a first-time, nationwide shutdown? You begin with a flawed model that declares 1 to 2 million U.S. lives could be lost. You demonize the virus as one grown in an obscure, mysterious government lab in China. You employ the progressive media to legitimize the unverified viral threat by demanding draconian measures including business, school, and church closures, mandatory self-confinement, face masks and social distancing. Then you demand that the government spend $6 trillion to save the lives and livelihoods of the untold millions of Americans that the shutdown threatened, all under the auspices of saving lives. Finally, you blame and then vilify someone outside the deep state for any perceived lack of response.

The deep state embraces opportunities like these. This makes big government necessary. Just like Rahm Emmanuel said, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”