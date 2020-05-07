Don't allow fear to control you

Quandry: How do you create widespread fear among 300 million U.S. citizens about a virus and persuade the nation’s leaders to institute a first-time, nationwide shutdown? You begin with a flawed model that declares 1 to 2 million U.S. lives could be lost. You demonize the virus as one grown in an obscure, mysterious government lab in China. You employ the progressive media to legitimize the unverified viral threat by demanding draconian measures including business, school, and church closures, mandatory self-confinement, face masks and social distancing. Then you demand that the government spend $6 trillion to save the lives and livelihoods of the untold millions of Americans that the shutdown threatened, all under the auspices of saving lives. Finally, you blame and then vilify someone outside the deep state for any perceived lack of response.
The deep state embraces opportunities like these. This makes big government necessary. Just like Rahm Emmanuel said, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”
Pandemics are awful and those who lose their lives are a tragedy. Ultimately, our children and our grandchildren will pay dearly for this abhorrent explosion in spending. When we allow fear to control what we think and do, the deep state gets bigger and stronger while the citizens become smaller and weaker. Wake up, America. This virus pandemic shall pass just like all of the others. Our true hope is outside of ourselves. What happened to our faith?
Brian N. Naber, Normal
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!