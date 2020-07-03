Don't choose business over people's lives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When asked whether there should be additional government aid for people who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, Congressman Rodney Davis expressed concerns that continuing unemployment benefits might disincentivize people to go back to work.

Implicit in Davis’s assertion of unemployment benefits undermining the incentive to work is the stereotype of a lazy minority person who would rather live off the dole than work. If our economy re-opens and unemployment benefits are discontinued, many will be forced back into jobs that endanger their health.

Juxtaposed with Davis’ interview were reports that new infection rates, hospital admissions, and deaths are dramatically increasing in states that have abandoned stay-at-home orders and prematurely reopened their economies. When speedy economic recovery takes priority over stopping the spread of the virus, the results are disastrous.

Forcing people to resume working in jobs that present a strong risk for coronavirus infection will ultimately prolong the epidemic as well as the economic hardship. There is no quick fix.