Don't let Trump, GOP supporters 'dominate'

After 3½ years of Trump’s administration there’s a lipstick shortage in Washington, D.C. The GOP, once known as the Grand Old Party, has been applying it in thick layers to cover up the ineptness and corruption of all the porcine personages they’re propping up as scandal after scandal comes to light. Lincoln’s once trustworthy party has been degraded to the “Greedy Oligarch Party.”

America has sunk into a bottomless morass of disease, economic damage, racism and corruption, as most government departments have been hollowed out. Honest, experienced personnel have been replaced with unqualified, dishonest Trump supporters. The Senate controlled by GOP Leader McConnell and the House held by Republicans until 2019, have given Trump a blank check, rubberstamped his every whim and turned blind eyes to his unethical misdeeds as Honest Abe turns summersaults in his tomb.

No Senate oversight has been undertaken, so Trump and his toadies are feeding at the public trough enriching themselves and wealthy friends. With racism running rampant, over 2 million COVID-19 cases and 120,000 deaths, plus 40 million lost jobs, GOP senators continue packing courts with right-wing zealots after complicitly acquitting Trump of proven impeachment charges. Now they are conducting bogus hearings to smear their rivals.