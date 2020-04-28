Don't punish us for Cook Co. issues
Don't punish us for Cook Co. issues

Letters to the editor

An addendum to my previous on coronavirus positive tests and deaths in Illinois is some information that our governor, representatives and senators need to ponder as we head into another month of isolation. Governor Pritzker opened up a few venues but the restrictions are such that he might as well have done nothing.

Does anyone besides myself wonder how we can get groceries, get gas, go to the doctor, go to Lowe's, Menard's and Home Depot and other places of business and arrive back at home without the first hint of coronavirus. It has to be pure luck or magic.

I know in many cases it will be difficult but politicians need to act smarter than the constituents they serve and say 'hey, you know what, we could put some restrictions in place and actually open restaurants, barber shops, salons and other places of business.'

See, it is not that hard, but Pritzker knows he can't do that in Chicago or Cook County because that is a breeding place for coronavirus and no amount of isolation by us folks in the other 94 counties will change. 

Ed Powell, Bloomington

