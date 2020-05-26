Don't ruin downstate because of Chicago


Letters to the editor

To distinguished members of JCAR:

Please don’t devastate the economy of all the state for no real gain. Driving people out of downstate Illinois only hurts everyone. We all feel deeply saddened by the devastating conditions in and around Chicago and agree that the governor should be an active part in that relief. He’s just lost perspective on the rest of us and needs to let go of his emergency powers now that we’ve all had the time to be educated, prepared, and informed on the threat at hand. He bought us the time and space we needed and that is to be commended. But now it’s time to take the hands off the reins and restore proper balance of power and local authority.

Luke Baker, Roanoke



