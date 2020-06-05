Double standards, hypocrisy abound

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was just wondering if the hypocrisy and double standards could get any worse, coming from the Democrats and media.

Let's highlight a few instances. The Flynn case. They say it's not worthy of coverage, but yet it's headlined by Obama "leaks" that he's worried about the integrity of law, when he trampled on the Constitution numerous times, i.e., IRS, Flynn, Fast and Furious.

How about Joe Biden's sexual harassment charges. When Kavanaugh was charged, he was tried, convicted and hung, over and over, in a matter of one week. Biden says he didn't do it, and case closed. I guess the #MeToo movement picks sides. What a shame.

And there's more instances, but would run out of words elaborating on them, especially Chuck Todd of MSNBC. Disgrace.

Lenny Missel, Streator

