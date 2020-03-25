Drug price cap bill needs attention
Drug price cap bill needs attention

Letters to the editor

A bill allowing the state of Illinois to cap the price of certain high-cost prescription drugs appears stalled in an Illinois House Committee.

The chairman of the committee, Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, blames lobbying by the pharmaceutical industry.

While any industry has a right to lobby for legislation favorable to it, I expect the people representing us in Springfield to put the people’s interests first.

Citizens need all the help we can get. American drug companies routinely charge Americans multiple times more for the exact same drug as they charge people in other countries. American drug companies artificially extend patent periods to maximize profits, denying the public cheaper generics. In some cases these drug companies pay their CEOs more than $20 million a year.

I’m glad that Illinois politicians voted to cap the price of insulin for some payers, but am concerned that ongoing attempts at making life-saving drugs affordable are stymied.

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, a member of the Prescription Drug Affordability and Accessibility Committee, voted no when the bill came up earlier this month.

It’s my hope that our politicians in Springfield and Washington represent the interests of the vast majority of their constituents, even if these constituents don’t have the lobbying power of special interests.

Bob Holliday, Bloomington

