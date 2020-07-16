Editorial, hymn both give good guidance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Referring to the article “Silence can speak volumes” (July 9), it was an excellent message by your editorial board.

It really hit me directly, especially concerning “tone.” You know what? And I am not trying to be funny. We have a hymn in our church hymnal that says almost the same thing in four words. “Endure and be still” is the title. I do not have the name of the author, nor the date written, but it was no doubt in the middle 1800s.

Your article certainly has a common sense touch which our nation really needs.

I am also weak in thinking my way is always right.

However, as we look into the Holy Bible for direction, we can be assured that it is 100% correct.

Almighty God has allowed mankind to make their own decisions and the authors of the Bible were inspired by His Holy Spirit, from Genesis to Revelation.

For a start read Zechariah 7.

John Gramm, Gridley

