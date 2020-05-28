Elected officials should support local business

Contract with McLean County citizens: It's time for our freedom from an unlawful executive governor's order. I call upon the following elected officials: John McIntyre, board chairman; Don Knapp, state's attorney; Jon Sandage, sheriff; mayors Renner and Koos; police chiefs Dan Donath and Rick Bleichner; and all the duly elected Bloomington and Normal council members and the county board members as well, to make a public statement to The Pantagraph that you declare the County of McLean open 100% for all businesses.

That declaration includes haircuts, restaurants, gyms and anyone who has a business offered to the public. If you decline to participate and not publicly be in the affirmative, then you are siding with the governor and your silence is a no vote to the quality of life here and private small businesses. We will remember your silence and you will not have an elected job one day. State Police Director Brendan Kelly has publicly stated he will not send his troopers out to make any arrest of the executive order revisions weekly. Police chiefs Dan and Rick, do the same. Citizens, if we do not hear from these important elected persons, pay your property taxes by July 15, with no penalty or interest. All the emails and text messages to all the people you voted for will be ignored by them. They were too busy cashing your taxpayer government checks unlike many of us.