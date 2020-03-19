Election commission did poor job

Schools have closed, bars and eat-in restaurants have closed, grocery stores and other consumer-based businesses have emailed customers to say they are staying open but following CDC guidelines for safety and sanitation of every surface, every object, and every person that American people may come into contact with BUT the Bloomington Election Commission and polling places failed to even provide hand sanitizer or have election volunteers wear gloves when handling paper ballots.

No one wiped off the tables where people sat or pens that people used. Everyone grabbed their own “I voted” sticker out of a basket. Really? Coronavirus aside, it’s still flu season and a lot of voters are susceptible to illnesses of many kinds. I vote at the Den and was told the hand sanitizer “must have been packed in a box” when I voted at the end of my 12-hour day at a local healthcare facility. Shame on you, Election Commission! Shame on you!