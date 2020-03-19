Election commission did poor job
1 comment

Election commission did poor job

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Schools have closed, bars and eat-in restaurants have closed, grocery stores and other consumer-based businesses have emailed customers to say they are staying open but following CDC guidelines for safety and sanitation of every surface, every object, and every person that American people may come into contact with BUT the Bloomington Election Commission and polling places failed to even provide hand sanitizer or have election volunteers wear gloves when handling paper ballots.

No one wiped off the tables where people sat or pens that people used. Everyone grabbed their own “I voted” sticker out of a basket. Really? Coronavirus aside, it’s still flu season and a lot of voters are susceptible to illnesses of many kinds. I vote at the Den and was told the hand sanitizer “must have been packed in a box” when I voted at the end of my 12-hour day at a local healthcare facility. Shame on you, Election Commission! Shame on you!

Cheryl Parmenter, Bloomington

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

Dan Brady is the most qualified candidate to represent us in the 105th Legislative District. I listened and took notes during two forums betwe…

McLean County auditor
Letters

McLean County auditor

As chairman of the McLean County Board, I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Trisha Malott since she assumed the position as our c…

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks
Letters

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks

Why are we seeing a surge in support for Vice President Joe Biden in the primaries? I believe that people are seeing a lack of empathy from Pr…

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News