Encourage equitable workplace conditions

July 2 marked the 56th anniversary of the signing of the Civil Rights Act. As we celebrate the enshrined protections outlawing discrimination in the workplace based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, we would be fools not to recognize that discrimination still exists.

Most certainly the "arc of history bends towards justice," but in the last 40 years the War on Drugs, Reaganomics and statutory challenges have stripped away much of the security brought by the Act, especially via mass incarceration of Black and indigenous people of color and renewed voter suppression efforts.

The nationwide uprising by marginalized youth is a sign that the promise of America is still not for everyone, and that for America to thrive, our perspectives, practices, and policies must change. McLean Trades and Labor unanimously voted to unequivocally support the Movement for Black Lives in our collective fight against white supremacy and police brutality as well as the quest for economic justice through living wage jobs, access to affordable healthcare, development and support for minority-owned businesses, fair and affordable housing, food security and environmental justice for all, and equitable school and higher education funding to ensure everyone gets an equal chance to succeed.