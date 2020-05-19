Enough's enough: We need to reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

I have been a business owner in McLean County/Bloomington for 40 years. During that time my employees and I have weathered through several pandemics; i.e, Asian flu, swine flu, H1N1 etc. Amazingly, we and the U.S. survived without closing the business or using mitigation practices to survive. Now we are faced with a dire financial situation because our governor will not allow us to reopen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the five-phase plan touted by the governor, many businesses will not be able to open until July or later. How do we pay our bills if that in fact happens? Call-in and curbside services are not the answer. We need to be open for business sooner rather than later.

The legislative body of our state government must take control of this issue and push Governor Pritzker in the direction of opening those areas that are capable of complying with the rules.

To other business owners, you need to make your legislative representatives aware that they need to voice their concerns to Governor Pritzker about reopening your businesses. Their political future may depend on it.

Tom Hubbard, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0