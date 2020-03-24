EPA should rethink exemptions

The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) exists to support the growth of the U.S. biofuel industry and create a market for Illinois and American farmers. Under this program, the U.S. biodiesel and renewable diesel industry grew to more than 2 billion gallons of production. The industry supports 65,000 jobs across the country and generates more than $17 billion in economic opportunity for agriculture, transportation, and other industries.

Illinois is one of the largest biodiesel producers in the country with six plants and an estimated annual production capacity of 177 million gallons. It’s a big deal for our state. Several biodiesel producers closed their doors and laid off workers because of EPA’s abuse of small refinery exemptions. In Illinois, one biodiesel producer halted expansion plans due to the uncertainty that was taking place in the biodiesel marketplace. This pause hurts Illinois farmers and the local economy. Moreover, during one of the toughest years for U.S. agriculture, farmers lost an important market.

