Experience with police all positive

After reading the hateful description of the police in (a July 8) letter to the editor, it begs for another viewpoint. All the policemen that we know are fine upstanding, helpful, honest, kind, and have all the attributes you would want in a personal friend. One of them offered to come clean out our gutters. I would trust any of the ones I know with my life. Their families are terrified for them to go to work because of the hateful rhetoric, disrespect and mistreatment when they do their incredibly hard job. If this continues, the call to 911 will go unanswered.