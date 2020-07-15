F-1 visa policy hurts international students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-five years ago this September, I came to the U.S. as an international student on an F-1 Visa. It was an act of supreme confidence: in my own abilities and in the fairness of a system that would allow me to pursue my doctorate with a leader in my field. Sixteen years ago this August, Illinois State University hired me to teach European and German history. I have taught thousands of students and published widely. My scholarship is internationally recognized and makes ISU proud.

Being an international student is hard. We study in a foreign language. We share classes with students who work in their first language and have cultural capital that we do not have. Our visas restrict us from taking most student jobs. We are excluded from prestigious scholarships. Few of us are independently wealthy; instead, we get by by getting by. We leave behind families, and friends, and social structures. We create new lives from scratch in the U.S., enriching those around us in the same way that they enrich us.

The Trump administration's decision to revoke F-1 visas from students unable to take face-to-face classes due to the pandemic is breathtaking in its callousness. It is also shortsighted, inhuman, and shockingly mean. It affects both international students and the community at large. I urge everyone to oppose this cruel and pointless policy. We are better than that.

Katrin Paehler, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0