Fix roads now, not later

Sunday morning, May 17, we had a huge rain that has "plugged" the storm inlets four times within the past few months. When I looked out we had another "100 year" rain. I mentioned that they needed a four-inch inlet beside that inlet. I said, "Why rip that out and put an eight-inch inlet there when you have already paid for the four-inch inlet." The inlet plugged and the street flooded again because the city let this fall on deaf ears. I brought this up before coronavirus and was ignored the last several times and now that we have had coronavirus the tax revenue has gone dramatically down and people are being very cautious on their discretionary spending.
Being at the bottom of a steep hill, the rain comes racing down the hill and the inlet is unable to process that volume of water that fast so the street floods. You cannot reach anyone in city administration or public works where they call the city number and this goes to an employee covering those calls after hours. It was so deep that I truly do not think that a passenger car would've been able to get through and maybe even not an SUV without floating away.
Fix the roads now. That is what they claimed the gas tax was for.
Scott Stimeling, Bloomington
