Focus on positives, not the negatives

Regardless of what you think of President Trump, we all have many reasons to be thankful for his strong leadership of our country in this time of dealing with the pandemic and to keep the American people informed in an honest way.

He continues to be accused of political and partisan comments, but he is being prompted to do so by the off-base questions of some of the media reporters.

I can only imagine the pressure he and his team are experiencing in a time like this.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Watching President Trump and his able and knowledgeable team make daily briefings to the country has demonstrated strong and focused leadership in action. I am indeed grateful for him to be the commander in chief in such a time as this.

I pray all Americans seek to listen well, follow the guidelines we have been given, and honor the seriousness of the situation, while always maintaining our faith and trust in the one we can truly believe in and trust in all situations, the Lord Jesus Christ. At least that is what I am doing, and I want to keep myself mentally focused on the positives we have and not the unknown negatives that some can only think about.

I appreciate The Pantagraph for offering the letters to the editor to express ourselves in this way.

Dale Strassheim, Hudson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0