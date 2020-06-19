Former mayor supports local police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was privileged to be Mayor of Bloomington for 12 years and had the honor to work with our police. I found them well-trained and professional.

The current discussion reported in the news is distressing to me. I am proud to support our local department and would not want radical changes or defunding.

Please join Susan and me by thanking our police friends and expressing our appreciation to them as they make our city a great place to live and feel safe.

Thanks.

Jesse R. Smart, Bloomington

