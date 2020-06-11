× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, just how long will it be until we are back to normal?

Almighty God, who always was and always will be, created mankind about 6,000 years ago and put him on this earth to "till the ground."

Adam and Eve were told to obey God, but failed, and He put a curse upon them.

A couple of weeks ago, a letter writer said she has a loving God. Yes, He is loving but He does not change. He has left mankind have their self will and the "world," has globalized and is similar to the time of Noah in 2349 BC.

In our post-Christian society, we've put God aside and have been left adrift with an inconsistent mindset of "anything goes." That includes churches as well.

I've read this, in a prophecy made about 160 years ago: "They will storm and rage up to the time of their destruction and downfall and shall undertake a complete alteration and revolution of all existent order." Sound familiar?

The efforts of our medical society seem to be noble. However, God's wrath cannot be changed.