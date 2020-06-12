Good cops deserve praise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A different perspective about cops needs to be expressed. Yes, there has been a lot of violence and misconduct on the part of some of the big city cops, but they're the exception rather than the rule.

The thought I offer is this: Imagine what it would be like to be a military veteran who has served two, maybe three tours in a combat zone, when every day you deal with violence and the threat of death. You're taught that your personal survival depends on both the harm you can inflict on the enemy and on the dedication of our fellow fighters to "get your back."

Then these heroes, volunteers all, come home to join a local police force. Are they greeted by the community with "Welcome, glad you'e here"? I hope so, but doubt it.

They're sent into domestic violence situations in which a person is likely to side against the officer, or speak with victimized citizens who are too afraid to identify the thugs and druggies who infest their neighborhoods. They're treated with suspicion and often disdain. That's the life, day in and day out, of the typical police officer. They don't wear body armor because it feels comfortable. That's too bad. It's no wonder some become disillusioned and jaded. Their choice to serve again means little to those they choose to serve.