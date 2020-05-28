Government moves unfair to public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What have they done for you lately? During a time of crisis, the governor shut down schools, most businesses, and curtailed hospital functions. He stopped elective surgeries, and some are still unable to schedule, while it's determined who pays for the COVID test. He deemed certain businesses "essential," determining who had the right to earn a living. Big chains were essential; however, small businesses were not. For example, clothing could be purchased at Walmart but not Robert Redding or The Garlic Press. Music could be purchased at Target, but not North Street Records. We could all herd through the grocery stores, and big box stores, but it is too dangerous to shop elsewhere. Why, because Pritzker said so.

While liquor stores and cannabis dispensaries are "essential," the dentist's office and churches are not. Pritzker is going to be OK; he is "essential." He is a very wealthy man, with homes in other states, including states that were open and where his family preferred to spend time while we were told not to travel.