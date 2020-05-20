Governor's job is non-essential

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Prominent Democrats have said for years "never let a crisis go to waste." Most Dems and the left-leaning news media look at the coronavirus as another weapon to attack our president. These would would like our economy and everything Trump stands for to collapse until Election Day. Then Joe Biden would come to our rescue. May God help us.

On April 23, J.B. Pritzker announced an extension of the stay-at-home order for Illinois as well as mandatory face coverings in public on May 1. If this virus is so bad, why wait a week? There's a lot of things that don't add up with this so-called pandemic. Pritzker and company even tried to extort the American people for over $40 billion, blaming Illinois' financial woes on the virus. Poor Democrat management has Illinois looking like a ship of fools, which is a far bigger problem than this virus.

The governor's job as performed is non-essential, so he needs to go home, hide for a few months and peek out of his abode one day after the November election when Donald J. Trump will be re-elected for four more years.

Jim Ehmen, Paxton

