Governors, not Trump, hold rule of law

It is impressive to watch the news presentations by our nation’s governors who, by law, must act to address the COVID-19 crisis and can not print money to do it. Not one, including Cuomo of New York, Pritzker of Illinois, or Newsome of California, have stated that we are near the apex of the crisis decline, nor should they consider “reopening the economy” as Mr. Trump has stated he wants by Easter.

I won’t belabor the obvious moral dilemma of the who is choosing who lives (by action, not designation) and who doesn’t, but the civics’ reality is that the state governors get the call of the timing and the nature of the reopening — not the president. Perhaps this is truly the power of citizens.

The solution is to focus on defeating COVID-19 as the primary goal like South Korea (a democracy similar to the U.S.) has, which is then the precursor for the economic recovery strategy.

Richard A. Brown, Normal

