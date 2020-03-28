Governors, not Trump, hold rule of law
0 comments

Governors, not Trump, hold rule of law

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

It is impressive to watch the news presentations by our nation’s governors who, by law, must act to address the COVID-19 crisis and can not print money to do it. Not one, including Cuomo of New York, Pritzker of Illinois, or Newsome of California, have stated that we are near the apex of the crisis decline, nor should they consider “reopening the economy” as Mr. Trump has stated he wants by Easter.

I won’t belabor the obvious moral dilemma of the who is choosing who lives (by action, not designation) and who doesn’t, but the civics’ reality is that the state governors get the call of the timing and the nature of the reopening — not the president. Perhaps this is truly the power of citizens.

The solution is to focus on defeating COVID-19 as the primary goal like South Korea (a democracy similar to the U.S.) has, which is then the precursor for the economic recovery strategy.

Richard A. Brown, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EPA should rethink exemptions
Letters

EPA should rethink exemptions

The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) exists to support the growth of the U.S. biofuel industry and create a market for Illinois and American farm…

What happens to those in need?
Letters

What happens to those in need?

With businesses closing and employees being laid off, how are they expected to keep a roof over their head? Are they going to allow rent suspe…

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks
Letters

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks

Why are we seeing a surge in support for Vice President Joe Biden in the primaries? I believe that people are seeing a lack of empathy from Pr…

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Abortion endangers human race
Letters

Abortion endangers human race

Manmade dangers – like war, poverty, environmental destruction and diseases like ebola and coronavirus – threaten to wipe out humanity; but on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News