Grow or not to grow? That is the question

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thomas Homan said, “The left cannot continue to demand social distancing and delaying the return to work for some, while at the same time supporting more people coming to the U.S. now. It makes zero sense.”

Economically, a reduction in immigration would help ensure that tens of millions of out of work Americans would be able to secure employment. Environmentally, a reduction in immigration would help ease stresses on natural resources, wildlife habitats, congestion issues, and overcrowding in areas of high population density.

U.S. population growth has jumped 42% during the period from 1982 to today, rising from 232 million to 330 million, while paving over hundreds of thousands acres of forests, fields, and fertile cropland. Overpopulation is about overcrowding, and it is also about water shortages, deforestation, desertification, resource exhaustion, and species extinction. According to projections developed by Pew research, our nation’s population will reach 441 million by 2065 with 88% of that growth coming from immigration if nothing is done soon to bring it under control.