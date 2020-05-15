In these uncertain times I need to remind myself to be glad of life, because it gives you the chance to live and to work and to play and to look at the stars; to be satisfied with your possessions, to despise nothing in the world except falsehood and meanness, and to fear nothing except cowardice; to be guided by your admiration rather than by your disgust; to covet nothing that is your neighbors except his kindness of heart and gentleness of manners; to think seldom of our enemies, often of your friends; and to spend as much time as you can with body and with spirit. These are little guideposts on the footpath to peace.
Rod Crumbaugh, Hudson
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!