Guideposts on the footpath to peace

Letters to the editor

In these uncertain times I need to remind myself to be glad of life, because it gives you the chance to live and to work and to play and to look at the stars; to be satisfied with your possessions, to despise nothing in the world except falsehood and meanness, and to fear nothing except cowardice; to be guided by your admiration rather than by your disgust; to covet nothing that is your neighbors except his kindness of heart and gentleness of manners; to think seldom of our enemies, often of your friends; and to spend as much time as you can with body and with spirit. These are little guideposts on the footpath to peace.

Rod Crumbaugh, Hudson

