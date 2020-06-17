Hawes Grain Elevator Museum open for tours

I read with interest the 25 years ago news item in The Pantagraph. The Hawes Grain Elevator Museum in Atlanta was having a fundraising concert. I am sure it was a success.
I am responding with this note to say that our grand old Hawes historic wooden grain elevator museum is open and awaiting folks to come visit and enjoy its unique environment. Social distancing, of course, and also self-guided tours if one wishes.
Larry J. Brandt, Atlanta
The writer is member, J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator board
