Health among blacks remains a concern

It has surprised many people that a non-discriminatory virus would be disproportionately attracted to poor, black people, but this follows a centuries-long pattern of health disparities in the United States.

Many poor black people live in urban cities with dense populations. I recently learned that many are descendants of World War II veterans for whom the GI Bill built race-exclusionary suburbs. Unfortunately, resources for grocery stores, fitness centers and health care facilities followed GI Bill dollars to the suburbs, leaving people in urban centers with liquor stores, payday loan facilities and outlets for self-medication.

Let's walk through their neighborhood. Enter their homes and meet the working poor, people with multiple hourly pay jobs and no medical insurance. Meet families who love and care for each other but cannot take off work because of a cough or headache. No space to isolate a family member who contracts the virus at work. Meet people who share medication for high blood pressure and diabetes, but who have little resource for “luxuries” like fresh produce, whole grains, or their own PPE.