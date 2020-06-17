Hire social workers, mental health pros
0 comments

Hire social workers, mental health pros

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Changes in policing are needed all over this country, not just in Ferguson or Minneapolis. Bloomington should take note: after governments have spent untold millions on body cameras and training in racial sensitivity; after so many consent decrees to reform abusive police policing in various cities, little has changed. The Minneapolis police was itself the site for a federal program to improve police-community relations.

In addition to halting over-policing of poorer areas and ending stops and searches of people of color who “look suspicious,” we need to recognize that the police are not trained to do drug counseling or addiction treatment; that they have no competence in recognizing or dealing with mental illness, or providing the kind of support youth offenders need. Our county jail is so full of the mentally ill that this was used as a excuse to enlarge the jail! What about increasing capacity for residential mental healthcare? I call on Bloomington city council to take some of the money now given to the police and hire the needed personnel: social workers and mental health professionals to go out on calls. Do we really want police in our schools when their presence intimidates children of color; when there is greater need for youth counselors and nurses?

Julie Prandi, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Good cops deserve praise
Letters

Good cops deserve praise

A different perspective about cops needs to be expressed. Yes, there has been a lot of violence and misconduct on the part of some of the big …

The rights of all are at stake
Letters

The rights of all are at stake

I find it very moving, watching thousands and thousands of peaceful young people, black and white together — at last, white! — in city after c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News