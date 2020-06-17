Hire social workers, mental health pros

Changes in policing are needed all over this country, not just in Ferguson or Minneapolis. Bloomington should take note: after governments have spent untold millions on body cameras and training in racial sensitivity; after so many consent decrees to reform abusive police policing in various cities, little has changed. The Minneapolis police was itself the site for a federal program to improve police-community relations.

In addition to halting over-policing of poorer areas and ending stops and searches of people of color who “look suspicious,” we need to recognize that the police are not trained to do drug counseling or addiction treatment; that they have no competence in recognizing or dealing with mental illness, or providing the kind of support youth offenders need. Our county jail is so full of the mentally ill that this was used as a excuse to enlarge the jail! What about increasing capacity for residential mental healthcare? I call on Bloomington city council to take some of the money now given to the police and hire the needed personnel: social workers and mental health professionals to go out on calls. Do we really want police in our schools when their presence intimidates children of color; when there is greater need for youth counselors and nurses?