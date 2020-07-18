How can people be so hateful?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This was going to be simply a thank you to Gov. Pritzker for keeping Illinois safe even though some were unhappy with the length of getting to phase 4 and some even want so far as to bring a lawsuit. However, after reading about a potential boycott ("McLean County GOP chair blasts anti-Trump boycott list," June 27), this is now a two-topic letter.

When I hear about the COVID-19 spread in states who never did shelter, insist on masks never closed down or who did but succumbed to pressure to open "early," I am grateful our governor stuck to science and medical facts to mitigate the spread in Illinois. Yes, I understand closings brought economic hardships and many were not happy they could not just go out and socialize. I think this church sign a friend sent says it all: “6 feet apart today is better than 6 feet under tomorrow.”

Now about that boycott list. For the life of me, I do not understand how people can be so hateful. Justice is not tearing a person or business down simply because they are different in their thinking, skin color or politics. For sure I do not want current president re-elected. However, it is one thing to have a hearty discourse and part friends. It is totally another when that discourse becomes as ugly and distasteful as hate speech or when people want to boycott smaller, local businesses due to politics of workers and owners. Please, people, be kind to one another.

Mary Haskell, Bloomington

