How does COVID-19 compare with flu

Two recent articles by Sen. Bill Brady and Sen. Jason Barickman (Opinion, May 3) relate the need to open up at least downstate Illinois. Yet overwhelmingly, media just report COVID-19 numbers (never contrasted to the total number of deaths in 2018-19 flu season).

I question how those COVID-19 deaths correspond with the 2018-19 deaths due to flu, lung issues, heart issues, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure disease. The only reports are COVID-19 cases and deaths. Are all deaths this flu season due to COVID-19? Did we not care about reporting last year’s deaths? Are we fulfilling the government's predictions by reporting these COVID-19 counts? How do the COVID-19 deaths and the other listed diseases in 2019-20 correspond to the total deaths for 2018-19?

This numerical reporting with the continuous barrage of AP and other media stories seem to be designed to scare the public to continue the lock down. Just today (May 3) Pantagraph has the following headlines: "States' testing falls short”; "Lawmakers risk a return”; "Suburbs as vulnerable as big cities”; "Bus drivers need better protection"; “Pondering a socially distanced summer”; and others.

Is there no balanced reporting for the American public to assume their constitutional freedoms to returned to normal (not a “new normal”) or simply stay home if one is scared?

Denny Waterson, Bloomington

