How will coronavirus affect elections?

Once the coronavirus is finally dealt with, presidential election coverage will be front and center in the media. Hard to say what shape the economy will be in as November nears, but perhaps Wall Street will be rebounding a bit by then? The main DNC talking point is now being formulated. Various Democrat state governors (including our own J.B. Pritzker) as well as other Democrat leaders around the nation are claiming the White House isn’t doing enough to assist in fighting COVID-19.
The press is dutifully echoing these concerns in their various TV broadcasts and newspapers. But, did anyone notice that Trump had restricted air travel from China back in January? Has anyone noticed the naval hospital ships being offered up for medical support? Has the press noted the partnerships this administration has formed with American manufacturers to help ramp up production of much-needed medical supplies? Did anyone really expect to have 200 million surgical masks stockpiled, and a massive supply of warehoused ventilators on the ready?
Yet, since day one of the current virus focused White House press briefings, the correspondents in the audience appear to be stunned that millions of extra hospital beds are not available, medical supplies are stretched to the limit, and millions of test kits have not made it to the public yet. Of concern, yes! But it appears to me that the president has been proactive in dealing with this pandemic, and is working with all the appropriate resources to eradicate it.
Rick Skelley, Bloomington
