How will coronavirus affect elections?

Once the coronavirus is finally dealt with, presidential election coverage will be front and center in the media. Hard to say what shape the economy will be in as November nears, but perhaps Wall Street will be rebounding a bit by then? The main DNC talking point is now being formulated. Various Democrat state governors (including our own J.B. Pritzker) as well as other Democrat leaders around the nation are claiming the White House isn’t doing enough to assist in fighting COVID-19.

The press is dutifully echoing these concerns in their various TV broadcasts and newspapers. But, did anyone notice that Trump had restricted air travel from China back in January? Has anyone noticed the naval hospital ships being offered up for medical support? Has the press noted the partnerships this administration has formed with American manufacturers to help ramp up production of much-needed medical supplies? Did anyone really expect to have 200 million surgical masks stockpiled, and a massive supply of warehoused ventilators on the ready?