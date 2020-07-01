How will Putin's threats be answered?
Vladimir Putin has placed a bounty on U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan. He offers cash to Afghan militants in exchange for the murder of U.S. troops. This information has been known to our intelligence services for months. The President says he has not been briefed on it. 

Here's what I wonder: Now that he knows, what will he do about it? Will Putin be allowed to get away with it? Will there be any consequence at all?

The commander-in-chief is called to protect those who serve. How will America answer Putin for this threat to the lives of our troops?

  Larry Gaylord, Normal 

