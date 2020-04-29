IDES needs help for those in need
0 comments

IDES needs help for those in need

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

I am writing to you as a concerned citizen for all of us unemployed who are mired by the never-ending unemployment telephone loop.

I registered on the IDES web site and received a confirmation for my username and password on April 17. I have not been able to complete my online app as the site keeps telling me my information is incorrect, but I am "registered." I have exhausted all attempts to re-register and change passwords.

I have kept an unending vigil on both landline/cellphone to attempt to reach customer support for the past week.

I am voicing frustration that IDES doesn't have a technical support or alternate number for those of us who may be experiencing technical difficulties logging in online. There are many who do not have internet access and instructed not to attempt to file on an iPhone but the library is closed and we are all on quarantine. I feel like their system is in dire need of an upgrade and is seriously failing to meet the needs of the community.

I have worked almost 24 years in healthcare and have never had to work so hard to fight for benefits that my employer has paid into. I am physically sick and stressed out from this effort to simply file my unemployment not to mention the thousands of others who flock to Facebook to ask others for help or advice to our shared plight! 

Daniele Rogers, Armington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Use of insults not leadership
Letters

Use of insults not leadership

I would like to disagree respectfully with Dale Strassheim's assessment in his letter to the editor in March 27 of Donald Trump's approach on …

We need prayers, not politics
Letters

We need prayers, not politics

As everyone knows by now, we are living in a world of crisis. The majority have never been in this situation, and I hope we never are in one a…

Socialism not answer to trouble
Letters

Socialism not answer to trouble

Ours is the best country in the world with freedom, economic opportunity, our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. No other country on earth e…

Do us a favor: Follow CDC rules
Letters

Do us a favor: Follow CDC rules

In response to “True Christians don’t fear pandemic” (April 22), I would like to say that although there are among us those who believe that '…

Biden taking advantage of virus
Letters

Biden taking advantage of virus

Joe Biden has never told the truth in his entire political life. When the swine flu spread across America during the Obama administration, Bid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News