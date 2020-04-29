IDES needs help for those in need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing to you as a concerned citizen for all of us unemployed who are mired by the never-ending unemployment telephone loop.

I registered on the IDES web site and received a confirmation for my username and password on April 17. I have not been able to complete my online app as the site keeps telling me my information is incorrect, but I am "registered." I have exhausted all attempts to re-register and change passwords.

I have kept an unending vigil on both landline/cellphone to attempt to reach customer support for the past week.

I am voicing frustration that IDES doesn't have a technical support or alternate number for those of us who may be experiencing technical difficulties logging in online. There are many who do not have internet access and instructed not to attempt to file on an iPhone but the library is closed and we are all on quarantine. I feel like their system is in dire need of an upgrade and is seriously failing to meet the needs of the community.

I have worked almost 24 years in healthcare and have never had to work so hard to fight for benefits that my employer has paid into. I am physically sick and stressed out from this effort to simply file my unemployment not to mention the thousands of others who flock to Facebook to ask others for help or advice to our shared plight!

Daniele Rogers, Armington

