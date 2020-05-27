If we're careful, why have meeting?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the DeWitt County Board:

In all my life, and I suspect the majority of folks, I have never experienced a time of so much uncertainty. It most definitely has had a profound impact in the way we go about our lives, and the spectrum of emotions that each of us in DeWitt County have endured over the past couple of months. For some, the emotions spawn from the fear that they themselves and/or their loved ones may contract the COVID-19 virus, which in some cases would be life threatening.

Each day that passes in Illinois under the dictatorship through the executive orders from the governor of Illinois, our friends and families are more disfranchised with the unknown, our government, and how much of our lives may be permanently altered once we return to the new normal.

There have been many shining examples come to light in the recent days from surrounding counties and local governments that are taking a stance for their residents. These county officials have been working hard to make sure that they are protecting the interest of their counties.

So it’s with these aforementioned statements about all the concerns and uncertainties of all our local hard-working residents, along decisions around postponement of ZBA and RPC meetings, it has me wondering…