Immigration policy not 'one size fits all'

Thoughts on immigration policy:

A strong immigration policy is one of the bedrock foundations that have helped make the United States exceptional. Today the debate over immigration and border security has become so politically toxic that many conservatives are paralyzed on the issue. Our security is being held hostage by the open borders agenda of the left. The liberal "win at all costs" mentality has become so extreme that they have even voted down legislation that would ban illegal immigrants from voting in local, state and federal elections.

The Heritage Foundation has proposed four simple guiding principals on immigration policy:

First, it must respect the will of the people. Individuals who are not born in the United States do not have a fundamental right to citizenship without the consent of legal citizens.

Second, it must not compromise our national security.

Third, becoming a citizen means becoming an American. In order to continue to be "one nation under God," we must preserve and renew patriotic assimilation.

Fourth, our elected officials must respect the rule of law — including immigration law!