In trying times, we will persevere
1 comment

In trying times, we will persevere

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Throughout history, us humans have done an amazingly good job of coping and adapting when it's necessary and making changes when it's possible. Our current situation presents us with an opportunity to do just this.

We can whine and moan, blame the government, wait for things to blow over. But these attitudes do us no good right now. When we find ourselves isolated and fearful, it's time to do something. I think of this as a time to restructure.

Our usual activities have been discontinued. At first we might enjoy the free time. Eventually our bodies need exercise and our minds need stimulation. It seems that we either succumb to the virus or to cabin fever. Again, it's time to do something, to rethink and restructure, to take control of our lives. I applaud all those who've taken to walking, running, bicycling along the roadways.

Personally, I plan to take my usual yoga and qigong practices to the park. I hope others will do likewise. At a time when the public needs some cheering up, wouldn't it be great to see folks out in natural settings, doing their individual self-care practices? Go, humans!

Valerie Forde-Galvin, Bloomington

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EPA should rethink exemptions
Letters

EPA should rethink exemptions

The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) exists to support the growth of the U.S. biofuel industry and create a market for Illinois and American farm…

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks
Letters

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks

Why are we seeing a surge in support for Vice President Joe Biden in the primaries? I believe that people are seeing a lack of empathy from Pr…

What happens to those in need?
Letters

What happens to those in need?

With businesses closing and employees being laid off, how are they expected to keep a roof over their head? Are they going to allow rent suspe…

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News