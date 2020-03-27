In trying times, we will persevere

Throughout history, us humans have done an amazingly good job of coping and adapting when it's necessary and making changes when it's possible. Our current situation presents us with an opportunity to do just this.

We can whine and moan, blame the government, wait for things to blow over. But these attitudes do us no good right now. When we find ourselves isolated and fearful, it's time to do something. I think of this as a time to restructure.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Our usual activities have been discontinued. At first we might enjoy the free time. Eventually our bodies need exercise and our minds need stimulation. It seems that we either succumb to the virus or to cabin fever. Again, it's time to do something, to rethink and restructure, to take control of our lives. I applaud all those who've taken to walking, running, bicycling along the roadways.

Personally, I plan to take my usual yoga and qigong practices to the park. I hope others will do likewise. At a time when the public needs some cheering up, wouldn't it be great to see folks out in natural settings, doing their individual self-care practices? Go, humans!

Valerie Forde-Galvin, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0